Search Search
Friday, Jun 06, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ludhiana: Goat market sees strong demand ahead of Eid ul Adha

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jun 06, 2025 05:18 AM IST

Mohammad Kallu from Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh has been coming to Ludhiana for Eid ul Adha for over last five years now and this time he has already sold more goats than what he brought here last year

Business at Ludhiana’s goat market is improving ahead of Eid ul Adha, with sellers experiencing a rise in demand after a post-pandemic slowdown. Customers are observing a 30% to 40% increase in prices, and some goats are selling for as much as 75,000.

While all breeds were in demand, bamdoli and dogla were the most popular with buyers. (Manish/HT)
While all breeds were in demand, bamdoli and dogla were the most popular with buyers. (Manish/HT)

Mohammad Kallu from Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh has been coming to Ludhiana for Eid ul Adha for over last five years now and this time he has already sold more goats than what he brought here last year.

“The business had been slow after the pandemic for two to three years. I can recall that last year I brought around 160 goats and by the end of the season I had around 15 left which I took back. But this year, with two days still to go I have already sold 200 goats,” said the 43-year-old trader.

The market is full of goats from half a dozen breeds including to burbura, dogla, totapuri, and bamdoli.

Meherban Ansari from Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur has also been selling goats here for around half a decade and he too has been more business this year. He’s also sold more goats than the total he had brought last year.

“Last year I brought around 50 goats but the business was slow and I had to take back around 20 of them. But this year I have already sold 40. I have brought 80 goats in total this year,” he said.

His biggest sale so far has been a dogla goat which weighed around 120 kg and sold for 75,000.

The increased demand has affected the prices as well.

Arshan Jamal, 38, said that the goat that would be available for around 25,000 was costing around 35,000.

Another customer at the market, Mohammad Ahmad Ansari lamented that last year he had bought a 25-kg goat for just 15,000, but this year he had to shell out 22,000 for a 24-kg goat.

While all breeds were in demand, bamdoli and dogla were the most popular with the buyers.

Trader Mohammad Kallu said the reason behind this was the meat yield in the varieties. He said that a bamdoli weighing around quintal gave in between 60-70 kg of meat.

This year Eid ul Adha will be celebrated on June 7.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Goat market sees strong demand ahead of Eid ul Adha
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 06, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On