Ludhiana: Going to hospital to see wife, newborn daughter, mason dies in road mishap

Going to see his wife, who was admitted to Civil Hospital, Khanna, for delivery, a man was mowed down by an over speeding Jeep at Samrala Road in Khanna on Saturday night. The Wrangler Rubicon Jeep hit the bike in a bid to overtake a truck. The Jeep dragged the victim to at least 200 meters. Inspector Sukhwinderpal Singh, station house officer (SHO) at Sadar Jagraon Police station, Ludhiana, stated that the victim’s wife delivered a baby girl three days ago. She was admitted to the Civil Hospital in Khanna. Gurpreet Singh Jaggi was going to hospital to see his wife and newborn daughter. When he reached Samrala Road, the over-speeding Jeep hit him. (HT Photo)

The Sadar Khanna police lodged a first information report (FIR) against the Jeep driver.

The victim has been identified as Gurpreet Singh Jaggi, 30, of Bagli Kalan village of Samrala. He was a mason.

Before mowing down the man, the Jeep hit the truck in a bid to overtake it. The police lodged a first information report (FIR) against the driver of the jeep.