Monday, Nov 11, 2024
Ludhiana: Going to hospital to see wife, newborn daughter, mason dies in road mishap

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Nov 11, 2024 06:34 AM IST

The victim has been identified as Gurpreet Singh Jaggi, 30, of Bagli Kalan village of Samrala, Ludhiana; he was a mason

Going to see his wife, who was admitted to Civil Hospital, Khanna, for delivery, a man was mowed down by an over speeding Jeep at Samrala Road in Khanna on Saturday night. The Wrangler Rubicon Jeep hit the bike in a bid to overtake a truck. The Jeep dragged the victim to at least 200 meters.

Inspector Sukhwinderpal Singh, station house officer (SHO) at Sadar Jagraon Police station, Ludhiana, stated that the victim's wife delivered a baby girl three days ago. She was admitted to the Civil Hospital in Khanna.
The Sadar Khanna police lodged a first information report (FIR) against the Jeep driver.

The victim has been identified as Gurpreet Singh Jaggi, 30, of Bagli Kalan village of Samrala. He was a mason.

Before mowing down the man, the Jeep hit the truck in a bid to overtake it. The police lodged a first information report (FIR) against the driver of the jeep.

