Ludhiana government college junior assistant booked for abusing colleague

A junior assistant of Satish Chandar Dhawan (SCD) Government College was booked on Tuesday for sexually harassing an assistant professor of the college and abusing her. The woman stated that her senior scale case had been pending since September 17, 2013 (HT File Photo)

The accused has been identified as Neeraj Dutt. The complainant said she had filed a complaint against Dutt on December 30, 2023, and an FIR has been registered against him after an inquiry.

The woman stated that her senior scale case had been pending since September 17, 2013. On December 20, 2023, she talked to him about the matter over the phone, when the accused started abusing her. Following this, the victim went under depression and later filed a complaint.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Sahib Singh, who is investigating the case, said a case has been registered under Sections 354 A (sexual harassment) and 509 (word, gesture, or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the accused.