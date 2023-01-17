Ludhiana government school libraries to soon teem with new books

The libraries of government schools in Ludhiana are all set to get a new lease of life. As per report, as many as 1,446 government schools in the district will be furnished with new books. A grant of ₹1,355 crore has been issued by the director general of school education under the Samagra Sikhya project of the central government.

For the new books, 993 government primary schools in the district will receive ₹5000 each, 190 middle schools will get ₹13,000, ₹15,000 has been earmarked for 157 government high schools and ₹20,000 for 188 government senior secondary schools have been issued by the education department. Along with the funds, the department has also issued instructions to the schools regarding the utilisation of the funds.

With this, the department has also sent a list of suggested books for the schools to select from. Schools have been asked to purchase the books by January 31. The budget to purchase books for libraries was last issued in September 2021.

The guidelines issued by the government said that in order to boost the interest of the students in Class 1 to 5, schools are advised to buy colourful storybooks.

Deputy education officer(Secondary) Harjit Singh said the students visit the library during the zero period and the department is taking initiatives to generate interest among the students.