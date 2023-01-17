Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana government school libraries to soon teem with new books

Ludhiana government school libraries to soon teem with new books

chandigarh news
Published on Jan 17, 2023 11:55 PM IST

For the new books, 993 government primary schools in the district will receive ₹5000 each, 190 middle schools will get ₹13,000, ₹15,000 has been earmarked for 157 government high schools and ₹20,000 for 188 government senior secondary schools have been issued by the education department

The libraries of government schools in Ludhiana are all set to get a new lease of life. As per report, as many as 1,446 government schools in the district will be furnished with new books. (HT Photo)
The libraries of government schools in Ludhiana are all set to get a new lease of life. As per report, as many as 1,446 government schools in the district will be furnished with new books. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The libraries of government schools in Ludhiana are all set to get a new lease of life. As per report, as many as 1,446 government schools in the district will be furnished with new books. A grant of 1,355 crore has been issued by the director general of school education under the Samagra Sikhya project of the central government.

For the new books, 993 government primary schools in the district will receive 5000 each, 190 middle schools will get 13,000, 15,000 has been earmarked for 157 government high schools and 20,000 for 188 government senior secondary schools have been issued by the education department. Along with the funds, the department has also issued instructions to the schools regarding the utilisation of the funds.

With this, the department has also sent a list of suggested books for the schools to select from. Schools have been asked to purchase the books by January 31. The budget to purchase books for libraries was last issued in September 2021.

The guidelines issued by the government said that in order to boost the interest of the students in Class 1 to 5, schools are advised to buy colourful storybooks.

Deputy education officer(Secondary) Harjit Singh said the students visit the library during the zero period and the department is taking initiatives to generate interest among the students.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 18, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out