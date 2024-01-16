Ludhiana government schools left scrambling as grants unused amid time crunch

In the closing stages of the academic session, the release of substantial grants for school and student welfare has become a daunting challenge for principals. The grants encompass financial allocations for educational tours, restroom repairs, boundary walls, Learning Enhancement Programme and tech upgrades among other purposes. (HT Photo)

The Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan office, overseeing fund disbursement, revealed that a minimum of 20 grants were disbursed to schools from late December to mid-January.

These encompass financial allocations for educational tours, restroom repairs, boundary walls, Learning Enhancement Programme (LEP), installation of CCTV cameras, and the purchase of toolkits for vocational students, among other purposes. Despite being credited after a prolonged delay, authorities have reportedly urged principals to expend these funds expeditiously, with the deadline set for January 31.

In the midst of the exam season, school principals express their concerns about the added burden. One principal, speaking anonymously, stated, “It is the exam season, and the school students and faculty are already preoccupied with so much, ranging from setting exam papers to organising revision sessions.”

“They have released grants for educational tours for Classes 9 and 10. Will they prepare for board exams or embark on such trips, especially in such weather conditions where every other person is falling sick due to bone-chilling temperatures?” the principal questioned.

Haste makes waste

Some principals allege that they are instructed to spend the received grant on the same day it is credited, raising concerns about the haste. Another principal said, “Within minutes, a directive is issued in the WhatsApp group to utilise the grant immediately.”

“We need time to get quotations from different vendors, discuss it with the school management, and then commence construction. But the authorities want us to spend it in the blink of an eye. As responsible individuals, we cannot squander the funds randomly, as it may later take a toll on quality and bring us to the test,” the principal added.

Many schools suggest that the grants should come with a calendar, making them date-bound to allow schools to plan expenditures, ensuring optimal benefits for both students and school infrastructure.

Highlighting the importance of timely disbursement, a principal from another senior secondary school stated, “Given that these grants significantly benefit schools and students, it would be an absolute success if they are disbursed promptly. This enables schools to plan their expenditure in time, extracting the best value for both the school and students.”

District education officer (DEO, elementary) Baldev Singh Sarabha clarified that schools receive the funds within a week of allocation from higher authorities, emphasising that the jurisdiction of releasing grants lies entirely with higher authorities.

“We try to disburse them as soon as we get them, not taking more than a week’s time to credit the funds to these schools,” he added.