Ludhiana: Govt amends service rules, to benefit 1.5k teachers across state

The Punjab government has amended the Punjab Education Service Rules, 2018, making vocational masters eligible for promotions. The decision, cleared by the cabinet, has been described as a “long-awaited victory” by members of the vocational staff association. (HT Photo for representation)

District vocational coordinator, Pankaj Kaushal, welcomed the amendment, saying it would breathe new life into the sector. “It was a long fight. Earlier, vocational masters were not eligible for promotions, which had drained their enthusiasm. This cabinet decision will not only uplift the morale of teachers but also strengthen vocational education as a whole,” he said.

According to Kaushal, nearly 1,500 teachers across Punjab are likely to benefit from the new rules. The development, he added, will also make the post more attractive to young professionals, provided the government reopens recruitments. “The last recruitment for vocational masters was done more than a decade ago. Our only request to the government now is to open new recruitments, so that vocational education does not lag behind,” Kaushal said.