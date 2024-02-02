 Ludhiana: Govt school wall turns into ‘pee zone’ - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Govt school wall turns into ‘pee zone’

Ludhiana: Govt school wall turns into ‘pee zone’

ByAkanksha Attri, Ludhiana
Feb 02, 2024 10:48 PM IST

The foul smell emanating from that road stretch has forced the school authorities to shift their classrooms as the windows on that side of the wall

The compound wall of the century-old Multipurpose Government Senior Secondary School near Kesar Ganj Chowk has turned into an open toilet for the passers-by, causing inconvenience to the commuters and school administration.




The foul smell emanating from that road stretch has forced the school authorities to shift their classrooms as the windows on that side of the wall.

Sanjay Gupta, school principal, said that a few years back, the municipal corporation installed a urinal at the corner of the road which was damaged after some time by four wheelers parked illegally alongside that stretch.

“Despite several attempts by our school and nearby shopkeepers, shoppers park their vehicles alongside the wall of our school which serves as a cloak for people urinating openly,” he said.

Demanding installation of urinals nearby, he said that the school authorities have put posters on the wall to stop people from urinating.

Dismayed over the situation, Shivam Mahajan, an alumnus of the school, said, “I visited my alma mater quite a few times after I bid adieu to the school in 2013. During that time, we suffered from an emanating stench from that yellow spot along the roadside and it is quite disheartening to witness no change in the situation since then.”

Chetan Bunger, zonal commissioner (Zone A), said, “I will direct the concerned officers to visit the location and if possible, we will propose a public washroom nearby.”

