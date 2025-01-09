Ludhiana: Govt schools await PM SHRI funds, infra works delayed

Fifteen schools in the district, chosen in the fourth phase of the PM Schools for Rising India (PM SHRI) scheme, are still waiting for funds even after months. The delay has halted infrastructure development work, excursions and other activities planned under the scheme, teachers and school heads have said. The Government Senior Secondary School in Ayali Khurd which too has been awaiting funds. (HT Photo)

Rajesh Khanna, principal of PM SHRI Government Senior Secondary School, Kasabad, said, “We were directed to organise a trip for classes 6 to 12 but the same could not be planned due to lack of funds. We haven’t started any construction or renovation work either. Last year, we built rooms using loans from amalgamated funds for which we have not been reimbursed but now we cannot initiate any such work before we receive funds for the same,” he said.

Another principal said they were assured that funds would be released soon as they are already available at the district level. However, the disbursement is yet to happen.

The PM SHRI scheme, aimed at upgrading schools, is funded by the central and state governments in a 60:40 ratio. The selected schools include government senior secondary schools in Haibowal Khurd, Dehlon, Sidhwan Kalan, Kasabad and other villages across the district.

The situation has worsened due to a pen-down strike by Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) workers since December 4.

The SSA workers are demanding job regularisation and equal pay and have refused to provide technical support or disburse funds.

Rajinder Singh, general secretary of the SSA/MDM Non-Teaching Employee Union, said, “The government formed a committee to address our demands, but there has been no concrete progress. Until we get a written assurance, we won’t back down. PM SHRI funds are available at the district level but are stuck due to our strike.”

District education officer (elementary) and nodal officer for the PM SHRI scheme, Ravinder Kaur, acknowledged the delay caused by the strike. “If the situation doesn’t improve in a day or two, we will disburse funds at our level,” she assured.

With schools waiting and funds in limbo, the delay highlights the challenges of implementing schemes effectively amid employee unrest.