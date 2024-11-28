Menu Explore
Ludhiana: Grievances of class IV staff to be redressed

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Nov 28, 2024 07:22 AM IST

Municipal corporation commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal said that during these grievance redressal sessions, the class IV employees can raise any issues which they are facing, including payment of salary, leave, pension, step up etc

Municipal corporation (MC) commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal will be holding open house sessions for grievance redressal of class IV employees (sweepers/sewermen) on November 29-30.

Employees under the Zones A and B of the MC can meet Dachalwal from 3 pm to 5 pm at the Zone D office in Sarabha Nagar on Friday. Similarly, employees of the Zones C and D can meet him from 11 am to 1 pm at Zone D office on Saturday.
Employees under the Zones A and B of the MC can meet Dachalwal from 3 pm to 5 pm at the Zone D office in Sarabha Nagar on Friday. Similarly, employees of the Zones C and D can meet him from 11 am to 1 pm at Zone D office on Saturday. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Employees under the Zones A and B of the MC can meet Dachalwal from 3 pm to 5 pm at the Zone D office in Sarabha Nagar on Friday. Similarly, employees of the Zones C and D can meet him from 11 am to 1 pm at Zone D office on Saturday.

Dachalwal said that during these grievance redressal sessions, the class IV employees can raise any issues which they are facing, including payment of salary, leave, pension, step up etc. Steps would be taken to resolve the problems at the earliest. The concerned officials/staff of the MC have also been ordered to remain present during these sessions.

Dachalwal had recently ordered that the dues of the retired and deceased employees be released on the same day of submission of the bills.

In case of deceased employees, it has been ordered that the bills be submitted at the earliest and the entire amount of ex-gratia payment to the family members on the same day.

