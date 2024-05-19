 Ludhiana: Grocer held for sexually harassing 12-year-old girl - Hindustan Times
Ludhiana: Grocer held for sexually harassing 12-year-old girl

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
May 19, 2024 10:43 PM IST

An FIR has been lodged following the statement of the minor’s mother. The woman said when her daughter returned home, she seemed distressed

The Tibba police arrested a grocer for allegedly sexually harassing a 12-year-old girl. The girl had gone to the shop to fetch snacks when the accused “touched her inappropriately”.

The accused has been identified as Gaurav Kumar of Juneja Colony.
The accused has been identified as Gaurav Kumar of Juneja Colony.

The accused has been identified as Gaurav Kumar of Juneja Colony.

An FIR has been lodged following the statement of the minor’s mother. The woman said when her daughter returned home, she seemed distressed. On being asked, the girl said that the accused had touched her inappropriately. When she objected, the accused allegedly tried to drag her inside. However, she managed to escape.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Sukhwinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said that police registered a case under section 354 A (sexual harassment) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and arrested the accused.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Grocer held for sexually harassing 12-year-old girl

