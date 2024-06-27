Ludhiana: Grocer’s kin thrash factory worker to death, dump body in bathroom

The aides of a grocer allegedly thrashed a factory worker to death in Guru Amardas Colony near Sherpur. The accused fled after dumping the dead body in the bathroom at a labour quarter late on Wednesday. The factory worker had stabbed the grocer with a sharp-edged weapon during a spat while consuming liquor, which led to the clash. The grocer has been admitted to a private hospital, where his condition has been stated as stable. (iStock)

The Division Number 6 police registered a first-information report (FIR) against grocer Manoj Kumar’s family member Harsh and his unidentified aides.

The victim was identified as Sham Sundar Dubey, 35. The victim’s father Phool Chand said that he came to know about the death of his son on Thursday morning when locals informed him. He rushed to the spot and found him lying dead in the bathroom. He immediately informed the police, he said in the complaint.

Phool Chand said that it was strange that at least 20 residents of the labour quarters claimed they saw Sham Sundar Dubey stabbing Manoj Kumar following a spat, but no one saw the accused thrashing his son to death.

He alleged that the residents of labour quarters were involved in the murder. The victim, who has been living here for the past eight years, is survived by his wife and daughter.

Division Number 6 station-house officer sub-inspector Jaspal Singh said that the police received the information about the murder in the morning. They reached the spot and initiated an investigation. As the locals claimed that they did not see anyone, the police registered a case against Harsh and other unidentified accused. The police are trying to trace the accused, he said.