Ludhiana: Groom’s dad attacked over inter-caste marriage tiff

A man was allegedly kidnapped and assaulted in Ludhiana by the family members of a woman who had recently married against her their wish. An FIR has been registered under Sections 140(3) and 61(2) of the BNS against the accused. (HT photo for representation)

The incident happened in Gill Colony, Daba, on Saturday night. The victim, Jayant Kumar, was reportedly taken from his home by the woman’s angry relatives after his son, Sooraj Kumar, married Mandeep Kaur through court on June 3. The couple had gone into hiding after their marriage.

Sooraj’s mother, Sarita Devi, said her son worked in a private company and was in a relationship with Mandeep, his colleague. Despite opposition from Mandeep’s family, they got married and went to live together at an unknown location.

Sarita said that on June 7, Mandeep’s brothers — Vikramjit, Jaswinder, and Narinder Singh — along with their uncle Manjeet Singh and an associate named Kaushal, came to their house and demanded to know the couple’s location. When the family said they didn’t know, the group forcefully took Jayant Kumar with them.

“They kidnapped my husband and left. I saw Kaushal, my son’s friend, helping them. I called the police right away,” said Sarita. She added that after the police contacted the accused, they sent her husband back in an auto-rickshaw. He had been badly beaten.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Gurwinder Singh from Daba police station said an FIR has been registered under Sections 140(3) (kidnapping) and 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against the accused, who are all from the Sahnewal area. He said arrests would be made soon.

“The medical report of Jayant Kumar is awaited. More charges could be added based on the report,” he said.

Similar incident in May

Earlier, on May 17, a woman was abducted from her home in Ghalib Kalan village by the enraged family members of a girl who had allegedly eloped with the woman’s nephew. The Jagraon Sadar police rescued the woman within hours and arrested four persons involved in the crime within hours.

The victim, Kirna Devi, aunt of migrant labourer Jai Kumar, was forcibly taken from her home around 11pm by four members of the aggrieved family. Jai Kumar, a native of Jhansi of Uttar Pradesh and currently working at a farmhouse in Ghalib Kalan, had reportedly eloped with a girl from the Jhansi-based family, promising to marry her. A case in connection with the elopement had already been registered against him at a police station in Jhansi.