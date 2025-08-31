Ludhiana: Gunshot fired in air after argument, 2 arrested

The Moti Nagar police have arrested a man and his father, who own a fastener factory in Phase-IV of the Focal Point industrial area, for allegedly opening fire in the air to threaten another factory owner. The accused have been booked under Sections 125, 351(2), 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 29, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act. (HT File)

An FIR has been registered on the complaint of Sameer Ralhan, a factory owner from Sector 32-A on Chandigarh Road, against Sukhwinder Singh and his son Parminder Singh, both residents of Gurbachan Nagar, Lohara.

Both have been booked under Sections 125 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), 3(5) (criminal act in furtherance of common object) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 29, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act.

According to the complainant, the incident occurred on Friday when Sukhwinder’s truck passed by his factory and a sack of residue was dropped outside his premises. When Ralhan objected, Sukhwinder allegedly picked a fight and called his son to the spot. Parminder arrived, brandished a pistol and fired a gunshot in the air to threaten him.

ASI Ajmer Singh, investigating officer, said, “Both parties operate factories in the same industrial belt. After an argument over dumping residue, Sukhwinder summoned his son Parminder, who retrieved a licensed 9.65 caliber pistol belonging to their woman business partner. He fired one round in the air to intimidate the complainant.”

Police said the accused fled after the incident but were later arrested. The pistol, along with 10 live cartridges and an empty magazine, has been seized, the ASI added.