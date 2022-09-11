Ludhiana | Gunshot fired in clash between 2 groups near Vardhman Chowk

A transporter was attacked by the employees of his rival near Vardhman Chowk on Friday. The accused allegedly suspected that he was passing on information about them to the sales tax department, which led to the seizure of their truck.

The victim, Hardeep Singh of Qadar village, said that he was forced to open fire in the air with his .32 bore revolver in self-defence. He was heading home with one of his friends in an SUV at the time. The accused allegedly also hurled abuses at him and threatened him.

Police have registered an FIR against Vipan Kumar and two others under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code, for the attack on Hardeep.

Meanwhile, Mahinder Singh, employer of the accused, stated that Vipan was on way to a filling station and when he reached near Vardhman Chowk, Hardeep opened fire at him.