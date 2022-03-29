Ludhiana: Gurdwara priest held for raping teen with mental disabilities

A 65-year-old priest of a local gurdwara allegedly raped a 15-year-old girl with mental disabilities in Noorpur village of Machhiwara. According to the police, the accused had been raping the girl for the last three months and used to give her contraceptives to avoid pregnancy.

The Machhiwara police registered an FIR against the accused identified as Sohan Singh alias Sohni, a neighbour of the victim.

The matter had come to light on March 26 when the paternal aunt of the victim saw the girl consuming the pills. When she enquired, the girl told her that Sohan Singh alias Sohni gave her the pills for “improving her health”. The girl also revealed that Sohan Singh had bought her a mobile phone.

The girl further added that the accused used to consume some pills before raping her.

Machhiwara station house officer, inspector Parkash Masih said police registered the FIR immediately after receiving the complaint and arrested the accused.