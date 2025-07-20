Ludhiana: Gurdwara trustee booked for theft attempt

A trustee of Shaheed Baba Deep Singh Ji Gurdwara Sahib, located in Model Town, has been booked for bid to steal marble from the shrine for his personal use. The accused, identified as Navpreet Singh, a resident of Prakash Nagar, Jawaddi Kalan, allegedly had the stones cut for installation in bathrooms at his residence. Following a formal complaint by the gurdwara committee president, the Model Town police have launched an investigation. Following a formal complaint by the gurdwara committee president, the Model Town police have launched an investigation. (HT Photo)

The FIR was lodged by Surinderpal Singh, who has been serving as the president of the gurdwara for the past three years. He stated that in February this year, the gurdwara management had undertaken marble work at sanctum sanctorum, during which premium marble was sourced and installed by a mason, named Rama Kant. After the completion of the work, the remaining marble was stored safely in a nearby scooter stand plot within the gurdwara premises.

Surinderpal stated that on April 3, he noticed the mason cutting marble pieces so he enquired about the reason, given that the construction work had already been completed. The mason reportedly revealed that he was working at the request of trustee Navpreet Singh, who had taken him to his house to measure two bathrooms for marble fitting. The mason claimed he was cutting the leftover marble accordingly following which the gurdwara committee lodged a complaint with the police.

ASI Baldev Singh, who is investigating the case, said an FIR under Sections 305, 62 and 324 (1) of the BNS has been registered against the accused at Model Town police station.