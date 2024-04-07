Ludhiana: Habitual offender ‘Sagar Neutron’, his 9 aides assault Karnail Singh family

A month after being released on bail, habitual offender Sagar Neutron and his nine accomplices caused chaos in Shaheed Karnail Singh Nagar during the early hours of Sunday. They forcibly entered a house, assaulted the family members, including elderly women, and vandalised the property. Assistant commissioner of police (South) Guriqbal Singh said notorious offender Sagar Neutron’s name has surfaced in the incident. Sagar was recently released on bail on March 3. (Getty image)

While fleeing, they also damaged several parked cars in the area.

The victims, including elderly women Sukhjeet Kaur, Sarabjit Kaur, Amandeep Kaur, and Dara Singh, are all part of the same family. Sarabjit’s son Gurlal Singh Gopi managed to save himself by locking himself in a room.

Police have identified some of his accomplices involved in the attack on the Karnail Nagar family.

The ACP stated that there had been a dispute between the accused and the injured woman’s son, Navi, a few days ago.

Navi, anticipating an attack, had gone in hiding.

The attackers had intended to target Navi at his house on Sunday night, but he was not present. The assailants, however, assaulted the rest of the family members, causing severe injuries to an elderly woman.

The injured individuals have been hospitalised, and a case is being registered at the Dugri police station.