A minor altercation between three teenage girls ended in the brutal murder of the 42-year-old father of one of them after he intervened to stop them from fighting. Two days after the man was attacked with swords outside his house, he succumbed to his injuries at a private hospital in Jagraon, police said. Deceased had slapped his daughter and two others to stop them from fighting, was attacked hours later on Nov 25. (HT) more

The police investigation has revealed that the murder was allegedly triggered by a dispute involving the victim’s 16-year-old daughter and her two friends. The girls, who worked at a garment store, had a falling-out following a disagreement. When the dispute escalated into a physical fight at the victim’s house, he slapped all three girls in an attempt to separate them. The two girls returned later with their male accomplices and attacked him with swords and other sharp-edged weapons.

The deceased has been identified as Tejinder Singh, a labourer and resident of Agwar Lopon village in Jagraon. The Jagraon City police have registered a murder case on the complaint of his wife, Sarabjit Kaur, against the two minor girls, their accomplices Arsh, Davinder and Navi, besides at least four unidentified persons.

Girls returned with armed accomplices at night

In her complaint, Sarabjit Kaur said her 16-year-old daughter worked at a garment store alongside two girls of approximately the same age. The three were friends, but a few days ago, they had an argument at the workplace over some work-related issue.

The dispute resurfaced on November 25 when the girls went to a salon together and again got into a verbal altercation. Her daughter returned home after the argument, but the two other girls followed her there a few minutes later.

Sarabjit alleged that the girls started fighting with her daughter in front of the family. Despite their efforts to pacify them, the girls continued to manhandle each other. In an attempt to stop the fight, Tejinder slapped all three girls, following which the two visitors left.

However, the confrontation took a violent turn around 9.30 pm when the girls allegedly returned with their male accomplices. The complainant alleged that the accused, armed with swords and other sharp-edged weapons, barged into their house, dragged Tejinder outside and brutally assaulted him.

Tejinder was initially taken to the Jagraon civil hospital, from where he was referred to the Ludhiana civil hospital. Considering his critical condition, the family was advised to shift him to a private hospital. He was subsequently taken to a private hospital in Jagraon, where he succumbed to his injuries on Thursday.

Inspector Inderjit Singh, SHO of Jagraon City police station, said the investigation established that the attack was allegedly linked to the dispute between the minor girls and the victim’s intervention.

“A murder case has been registered against the accused, who are all absconding. Police teams are conducting raids to arrest them,” the SHO added.