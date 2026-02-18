Ludhiana: Haryana man lands in police net in ₹4.35-cr fraud case

A year after “no substantial evidence” was found against him by the Ludhiana cyber crime police station, a Haryana resident, accused in ₹4.35 crore cyber fraud, has been arrested by the new team which took over the investigation. The accused has been identified as Vikram Yadav of Rewari of Haryana. According to the police, out of ₹4.35 crore the accused got through fraud, ₹60 lakh was directly transferred to his bank account. Following an investigation, the city police had registered an FIR under Sections 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (now replaced by Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita). (HT Photo for representation)

The SHO, Inspector Satbir Singh, said the arrest was made from Haryana following a tip-off. The accused is a wedding photographer. The police have already arrested four accused — Pankaj Narang and Chander Mohan, both residents of Ganganagar, Rajasthan, Rohit and Dharminder.

The SHO added that in January last year, the cyber crime police had summoned Vikram Yadav for questioning, but he was later released after police found no substantial evidence against him. The SHO further added that during investigation the police found his role as ₹60 lakh was directly transferred to his bank account.

The complaint was registered on June 3, 2024, on the statement of Rashpal Singh of Model Town who had stated that he was added to a WhatsApp group that claimed to provide stock market investment tips. Initially, the group led him to small profits to build trust. However, after encouraging Singh to make larger investments, the accused vanished, leaving him with substantial losses.

