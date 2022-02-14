Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana health department busted illegal ghee unit on Barewal road
chandigarh news

Ludhiana health department busted illegal ghee unit on Barewal road

Officials of the health department along with district’s crime branch inspected a premises on Barewal road in Ludhiana where desi ghee was being manufactured illegally at a private house
The Ludhiana health department’s team also recovered 1,050 card board cartons, 315 empty tins of 15 kg refined oil, and more than 5,000 empty plastic jars meant for packing the ghee. (Representative Photo/HT Files)
The Ludhiana health department’s team also recovered 1,050 card board cartons, 315 empty tins of 15 kg refined oil, and more than 5,000 empty plastic jars meant for packing the ghee. (Representative Photo/HT Files)
Updated on Feb 14, 2022 12:26 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Officials of the health department along with district’s crime branch inspected a premises on Barewal road where desi ghee was being manufactured illegally at a private house.

District health officer Gurpreet Singh said the team recovered 450 litre ghee in one litre packagings, 90 litre ghee in packing of 500 ml, 75 litre ghee in packing of five litre, 275 litre loose desi ghee, 1,380 litre vanaspati and refined, and six litre of essence.

The team also recovered 1,050 card board cartons, 315 empty tins of 15 kg refined oil, and more than 5,000 empty plastic jars meant for packing the ghee.

“As many as seven samples were taken for analysis, of which four were of desi ghee, one of vanaspati (adulterant), one of refined oil (adulterant), and a desi ghee flavour (adulterant). The samples have been sent for checking in lab. All the stock was seized on the spot and the premises was also sealed,” Gurpreet said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 14, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out