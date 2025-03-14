Ludhiana: Health services director inspects civil hospital

With the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal and chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s visit just around the corner, the managing director (MD) and director of Punjab Health Systems Corporation (PHSC) inspected the civil hospital here on Thursday. PHSC director Dr Amit Talwar interacting with patients at the Ludhiana civil hospital on Thursday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

Kejriwal and Mann are supposed to inaugurate a renovated civil hospital on March 18.

The PHSC top officials took a tour of the hospital and pulled up officials for slow work at various spots. In the labour ward at the mother and child hospital (MCH) they pointed to squeaky tiles and the under-renovation toilet. “It doesn’t appear the work is going on,” pointed MD Amit Talwar when he asked about the closed toilet. While in the ward, he also found fungus in one of the humidifiers. He also asked the officials to have the benches in the paediatric ward fixed.

Deputy commissioner Jitendra Jorwal held a meeting with officials from various departments and agencies, instructing them to complete the pending upgrading works at civil hospital by Sunday.

During the meeting, Jorwal mentioned that works such as relaying internal roads, horticulture, beautification of the entrance gate, paving the new parking area, updating signage, and others were at the last stage of completion. He also asked the officials for the installation of a new reverse osmosis (RO) system and benches outside the pharmacy for patients. Additionally, he also asked for the installation of “wayfinding” signage within the hospital to assist patients, visitors, and staff in navigating to entrances, exits, wards, labs, waiting areas, and other key locations. Clearly marked arrows and labels that are easy to read will enhance the overall experience for everyone in the hospital.

The deputy commissioner stressed the need for a strict timeline while maintaining high-quality standards for all works.

The renovation works included modular operating theatres, a new ophthalmology department, male and female wards, outpatient department (OPD) buildings, an upgraded sewage system, waterproofing, internal and external painting, swings for children in parks, a waiting shed for patients outside the pharmacy, rodent control measures, boundary walls, new fans and lights throughout the hospital, tiling of all internal walls and ensuring access to potable drinking water, garbage removal, and the operation of two elevators, have been completed.