Ludhiana: Heroin seized from car, three arrested in Sudhar

The Sudhar police said it arrested three persons who were about to consume heroin inside a car near Sua Bridge in Sudhar area on Wednesday evening. As much as 15-gm heroin was seized from the vehicle. An investigation has been launched to trace the source of the narcotics, cops said. During the search, the police found a packet containing heroin near the gear box of the car. (HT Photo)

The accused have been identified as Gurpinder Singh, alias Honey, Jatinder Singh, alias Patwari, and Sourav Sharma, alias Bholu. According to assistant sub-inspector Manohar Lal, the trio was caught during a routine patrol by the Sudhar police team. The police spotted a suspicious vehicle parked near Sua Bridge. Upon noticing the approaching patrol, the occupants appeared nervous, prompting the officers to inspect the car.

During the search, the police found a packet containing heroin near the gear box. The three accused were taken into custody on the spot along with their car. Further inquiry revealed that Jatinder Singh had previously worked as a clerk in the chief medical officer’s (CMO) office but was dismissed from service in 2019. The other accused, Sourav, works as a driver while Gurpinder Singh is currently unemployed, the police said.

According to officials, both Sourav and Honey have criminal records and were previously booked in separate cases. Investigators now suspect the trio may also be involved in drug peddling, and further questioning is underway to determine the network or supplier from whom they sourced the heroin.