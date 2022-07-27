Ludhiana | High drama as cops deter Youth Congress leaders from blocking tracks over ED summons to Sonia
High drama was witnessed as police rounded up workers of the Youth Congress, including its president Barinder Dhillon, near Sahnewal railway station on Tuesday after they announced to stop trains in protest against the Enforcement Directorate summons to Indian National Congress president Sonia Gandhi in the National Herald Case.
Before the Congress workers reached the station, police deployed a heavy force around the premises and stopped them from entering the station, following which the Youth Congress workers got into a spat with the officers.
Dhillon said the Modi government was harassing Congress leaders to divert people’s attention from pressing issues such as inflation.
He added that they had announced a protest against the harassment of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, but police stopped them from reaching the railway station.
He added that in 2024, voters would vote BJP out of power and Rahul Gandhi would be next Prime Minister of India.
Joint commissioner of police (JCP, rural) Ravcharan Singh Brar said police would not allow anyone to block trains or traffic as it would cause problems for commuters.
