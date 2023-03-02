Ludhiana: High drama at Mini Secretariat after man climbs atop water tank

High drama unfolded at the Mini Secretariat here after a man climbed up a water tank on Thursday, accusing police of inaction against his fiancée, who allegedly duped him of ₹10 lakh and snapped all ties with him after reaching Canada. The man (in shirt), who had climbed atop a water tank at the mini-secretariat, being brought down by a friend in Ludhiana on Thursday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT photo)

The man, identified as Harpreet Singh of Payal, came down from the water tank after at least four hours following assurance by police.

Harpreet Singh said that he was engaged to Harpreet Kaur of Shimlapuri of Ludhiana. Both of the families decided that he will bear the expenses for sending Harpreet to Canada, who would later take him abroad on a spouse visa.

Harpreet Singh came to the mini secretariat in the morning and around 10.30 am, he climbed up on the water tank. After visitors noticed him on the water tank, they raised an alarm and informed the police.

Harpreet Singh said that after reaching Canada, his fiancé started avoiding him and later stopped taking his calls. He came to know that his fiancé had solemnised marriage to some other man.

He claimed that he had filed several complaints against her and her family members but to no avail.

He alleged that the police personnel had taken bribes from him but did not take action and instead lodged an FIR against him following the complaint of his fiancé.

Laxman Singh, father of Harpreet Singh, said that not only the police, they had filed complaints to several departments.

Laxman said that they had borrowed ₹10 lakh on interest to send the woman to Canada and his son has gone into depression as they are not getting justice.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, city 3) Shubham Aggarwal said that they have assured the man and his family of action.