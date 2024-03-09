 Ludhiana: High on weed, two men suffer burn injuries while making tea - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: High on weed, two men suffer burn injuries while making tea

Ludhiana: High on weed, two men suffer burn injuries while making tea

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Mar 10, 2024 05:18 AM IST

Mohammad Azad, uncle of the injured, said that Naved and Fateh Khan had consumed cannabis in excess; on Saturday morning, they were making tea and failed to judge that gas was leaking from the cylinder following which it caught flames the moment they lit the matchstick

Two farm labourers, who were high on cannabis, on Saturday suffered burn injuries when they caught fire while making tea when LPG gas leaked from a cylinder in Jassowal village at Hambran Road on Saturday.

The injured were rushed to civil hospital and sensing their critical condition, they were referred to PGIMER, Chandigarh. (HT File Photo)
The injured were rushed to civil hospital and sensing their critical condition, they were referred to PGIMER, Chandigarh. (HT File Photo)

The injured were rushed to civil hospital. Sensing their critical condition, they were referred to PGIMER, Chandigarh.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The injured have been identified as Naved and Fateh Khan from Uttar Pradesh. The duo had come to Ludhiana a few days ago for a employment. They were working as farm labourers.

Mohammad Azad, uncle of the injured, said that Naved and Fateh Khan had consumed cannabis in excess. On Saturday morning, they were making tea and failed to judge that gas was leaking from the cylinder following which it caught flames the moment they lit the matchstick. Both of them suffered burn injuries.

Hearing their cries, the locals gathered there and doused the flames. They rushed them to hospital.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On