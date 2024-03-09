Ludhiana: High on weed, two men suffer burn injuries while making tea

Two farm labourers, who were high on cannabis, on Saturday suffered burn injuries when they caught fire while making tea when LPG gas leaked from a cylinder in Jassowal village at Hambran Road on Saturday. The injured were rushed to civil hospital and sensing their critical condition, they were referred to PGIMER, Chandigarh. (HT File Photo)

The injured have been identified as Naved and Fateh Khan from Uttar Pradesh. The duo had come to Ludhiana a few days ago for a employment. They were working as farm labourers.

Mohammad Azad, uncle of the injured, said that Naved and Fateh Khan had consumed cannabis in excess. On Saturday morning, they were making tea and failed to judge that gas was leaking from the cylinder following which it caught flames the moment they lit the matchstick. Both of them suffered burn injuries.

Hearing their cries, the locals gathered there and doused the flames. They rushed them to hospital.