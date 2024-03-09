Ludhiana: High on weed, two men suffer burn injuries while making tea
The injured were rushed to civil hospital. Sensing their critical condition, they were referred to PGIMER, Chandigarh.
The injured have been identified as Naved and Fateh Khan from Uttar Pradesh. The duo had come to Ludhiana a few days ago for a employment. They were working as farm labourers.
Mohammad Azad, uncle of the injured, said that Naved and Fateh Khan had consumed cannabis in excess. On Saturday morning, they were making tea and failed to judge that gas was leaking from the cylinder following which it caught flames the moment they lit the matchstick. Both of them suffered burn injuries.
Hearing their cries, the locals gathered there and doused the flames. They rushed them to hospital.