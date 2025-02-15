Menu Explore
Ludhiana: Hit-and-run claims woman’s life

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Feb 15, 2025 05:52 AM IST

ASI Major Singh, who is investigating the case, said an investigation has been launched to trace the vehicle responsible for the accident

A woman lost her life in a hit-and-run incident on the national highway near Hardy’s World in Ladhowal late Thursday night. The victim, Ekjot, a resident of Kali Sadak, was returning home from a shrine in Phillaur when the accident occurred.

The incident came to light when a passerby discovered the woman lying unconscious on the road and alerted the police. Upon arrival, the police recovered the victim's mobile phone, purse and scooter from the site. The body was sent to the civil hospital for the postmortem.
The incident came to light when a passerby discovered the woman lying unconscious on the road and alerted the police. Upon arrival, the police recovered the victim’s mobile phone, purse and scooter from the site. The body was sent to the civil hospital for the postmortem. (HT Photo)

The incident came to light when a passerby discovered the woman lying unconscious on the road and alerted the police. Upon arrival, the police recovered the victim’s mobile phone, purse and scooter from the site. The body was sent to the civil hospital for the postmortem.

ASI Major Singh, who is investigating the case, said an investigation has been launched to trace the vehicle responsible for the accident.

