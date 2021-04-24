The district yet again touched a record high in daily Covid-19 cases, with 995 people testing positive for the virus on Friday – a 13% jump in its last peak of 880 cases on Thursday.

Leading Punjab’s caseload, Ludhiana has registered new all-time spikes for three days in a row, first of them being 879 cases on Wednesday.

In more grim news, it also logged eight more deaths, including that of a 36-year-old man from Hambran village, which took the toll to 1,280.

The fresh cases pushed the district’s active cases to 6,252, second only to Mohali’s 7,602 among the state’s 22 districts. The active cases crossed the 6,000 mark in just three days, after reaching 5,029 on April 20 and 4,277 on April 17.

Ludhiana hits fresh peak of 995 Covid cases, eight dead

Recoveries reach 84.09%

On the bright side, of the 47,353 people infected so far, 39,821 (84.09%) have recovered – highest in the state and ahead of the national average of 83.92%.

The district has 42% vacant Covid beds with 348 at private hospitals and 358 at government facilities, including the Ludhiana civil hospital and health centres in Jagraon, Koom Kalan and Khanna.

As many as 7,467 positive patients are currently in home quarantine and another 23 on ventilator support. The administration has assured the district has sufficient stock of oxygen available to tackle the surge.

Two women among deceased

Those who died on Friday included six men and two women. Apart from the 36-year-old, the male deceased were a 66-year-old from Basti Jodhewal, a 62-year-old from Payal, a 61-year-old from Basant Avenue in Dugri and a 56-year-old from Mohan Singh Nagar. The female deaths comprised a 78-year-old from Madhuban Enclave and a 65-year-old from Khanna.