Ludhiana: Holi sales pick up pace across city markets abuzz as customised merchandise sees sharp rise, battery-operated water guns, herbal colours fly off shelves

Ludhiana Shops in daresi ground market selling various coloured gulals and T shirts, and masks in preparation for Holi festival celebrations in Ludhiana on Saturday, February 28, 2026. (Gurpreet Singh)

With Holi just days away, city markets have turned into vibrant hubs of colour, lights and loud water guns, as sales of festive props have witnessed a sharp rise. From designer T-shirts and bright wigs to waterproof mobile covers and electric pichkaris, shopkeepers say the festival has increasingly become a celebration of style as much as tradition.

Traders say buying patterns have changed significantly over the years. “Earlier, people would buy basic colours and simple water guns. Now customers look for themed and customised items,” said Manav, a shopkeeper. “This year, electric water guns are the biggest attraction. We have stocked nearly 60 to 70 new designs, and most children prefer battery-operated models with lights and strong pressure.”

Fashion has become an important part of Holi shopping, especially among youngsters. Customised T-shirts with quirky slogans, colourful wigs and themed headgear are selling quickly as groups plan coordinated outfits for celebrations. Waterproof phone covers are also in demand, as revellers want to protect their devices while clicking pictures and shooting videos.

“Holi is no longer just about playing with colours; it has become an occasion to dress creatively,” said Ritu Sharma, a college student.

“We are buying matching T-shirts and wigs so our group stands out. Reels and pictures in designer outfits will get more views and likes on social media,” she added.

Safety concerns are also shaping market trends. Fragrance-free and skin-friendly colours are witnessing higher sales, particularly among families with children.

“Parents are more careful about skin allergies now. Herbal and non-toxic colours are selling steadily,” said Shelly, a shopkeeper in Ghas Mandi.

Despite the growing focus on fashion and safety, electric water guns remain the biggest crowd-pullers. New models featuring LED and glow effects, along with superhero-themed designs, are flying off the shelves.

Most of these products are imported, mainly from China, traders said, adding that demand is likely to increase further as the festival approaches.