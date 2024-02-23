Ludhiana: Homeless woman assaulted, police detain two suspects

The Sahnewal police detained two men after locals accused them of sexually assaulting a specially abled homeless woman, who was found unconscious on the road on Friday on Sua road in Giaspura. The locals alleged that they had rescued the woman from the suspects, who had dragged her to their house. (HT File Photo)

The locals alleged that they had rescued the woman from the suspects on Thursday night, who had dragged her to their house.

The locals stated that the woman, who is mentally unstable, lives on the roadside. On Thursday late, they woke up hearing the screams of the woman from a house. When they reached there, they found that a man was trying to sexually assault her. They rescued her and departed after leaving the woman on the roadside.

On Friday morning, they noticed the woman lying unconscious outside the house of the suspect. They suspected that she was sexually assaulted by the man. Later, when they scanned the CCTVs installed in the area, they found that two accused were dragging and assaulting the woman.

ASI Dharminder Singh, in-charge at Giaspura police post, said that the police have detained both the suspects. The woman has been rescued and sent to civil hospital for medical examination. She is unable to record her statement. The police will lodge an FIR according to the medical examination report of the woman.