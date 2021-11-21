Ludhiana hotels, banquet halls booked to capacity for weekend weddings

With Covid cases on the decline, the sheen is finally back in the wedding industry. As per a rough estimate, around 2,000 weddings are set to take place in the district over the weekend and all major banquet halls and hotels are booked to capacity.

Amarvir Singh, president, hotel and restaurant association, Punjab, said that it is for the first time since March 2020 that all the hotels and banquet halls are sold out. “The next few days are considered to be auspicious for wedding ceremonies, so almost all hotels and marriage palaces are booked.”

“For nearly two years, there was no or negligible business but with Covid cases going down, our business is beginning to pick up steam,” said Singh, adding that an estimated 2,000 weddings are taking place over the weekend, of which 200 are taking place in banquet halls and hotels within city limits while the rest are in Samrala, Khanna, Jagraon and Doraha.

Amarjeet Singh Sant, president, Ludhiana marriage palace welfare association, however, says that as compared to the pre-Covid era, there is only 30% business.

“There are many factors hampering the business. Firstly, due to travel restrictions, NRIs are not able to visit the country. They are a major source of revenue during the wedding season. Secondly, people are still cautious due to the anticipated third wave. So they aren’t spending much on weddings. Thirdly, the economy is still reviving and a lot of people have exhausted their life’s savings due to job losses or Covid treatment, so they aren’t able to spend much,” said Sant.

Akhilesh Sharma, a priest at Durga Temple in Dugri, said as per the Hindu calendar, the next 15 days or so considered auspicious in the Hindu calendar, as after that the month of ‘poh’ (foggy conditions) will follow. So people, prefer holding wedding ceremonies in these days, he said.