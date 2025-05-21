Ludhiana: Illegal medical store of ‘drug peddler’ razed

In a continued crackdown on drug-related activities, the Ludhiana police commissionerate on Tuesday demolished an illegally constructed medical store in the Daba area that was allegedly being used as a front for narcotics distribution. The medical shop of the accused drug peddler being razed in the Daba area in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

According to police, the store was operated by a known drug peddler Satnam Singh alias Lovely, a resident of New Sunder Nagar, Lohara. Police said that Satnam has been booked in at least five criminal cases, including multiple offences under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Though previously arrested, he is currently out on bail.

According to investigators, Satnam misused the medical store to supply drugs to local addicts while maintaining the façade of a legitimate pharmacy. The structure had been built without proper authorization, making it subject to demolition under municipal and criminal provisions.

A team led by deputy commissioner of police (Investigation) Harpal Singh, with assistance from the Ludhiana municipal corporation, carried out the demolition. “The premises had become a hub for drug distribution in the locality. We are taking strict action against such illegal activities and properties that facilitate drug trade,” said DCP Harpal Singh.

This latest demolition follows a similar action on May 5, when authorities razed the illegally constructed house of Lakhan, a convicted drug trafficker, in Transport Nagar. Lakhan is currently lodged in jail.