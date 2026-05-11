Ludhiana: Illness biggest trigger behind suicides in city, shows NCRB data

Illness has emerged as the leading reason behind suicides in the city in 2024, with nearly 72% of the victims ending their lives while battling health-related issues, according to the latest data released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB). The figures reveal that out of the 320 suicide cases reported in the city in 2024, 230 persons — including 63 women — took the extreme step due to illness. The data also shows a marginal decline of 5.5% in suicides as compared to 2023, when 339 cases were recorded.

The NCRB data also highlighted sensitive issues such as impotency and infertility, which were linked to four suicides in the city during the year. (HT File)

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The NCRB report paints a grim picture of emotional distress, health struggles, financial hardships and family pressures pushing hundreds towards suicide over the years.

Of the total 320 suicides reported in 2024, 231 victims were men. In comparison, 339 people, including 78 women, had died by suicide in 2023. The city had reported 324 suicides in 2022, 307 in 2021 and a staggering 355 cases in 2020. Earlier, 254 suicides were reported in 2019 and 194 in 2018.

Apart from illness, marriage-related disputes emerged as another major factor behind suicides. The data shows that 15 people, including eight women, ended their lives over marital issues. Drug and alcohol addiction also continued to take a heavy toll, with 11 persons — including 10 men — dying by suicide due to substance abuse.

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{{^usCountry}} Financial distress too surfaced prominently in the NCRB figures. Five people took the extreme step due to bankruptcy or debt, while poverty drove seven men to suicide. Property disputes claimed four lives. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Financial distress too surfaced prominently in the NCRB figures. Five people took the extreme step due to bankruptcy or debt, while poverty drove seven men to suicide. Property disputes claimed four lives. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The report further revealed that six suicides were linked to failed love affairs, while family-related problems led to four suicides, including one woman. Three persons, among them two women, ended their lives after the death of a loved one. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The report further revealed that six suicides were linked to failed love affairs, while family-related problems led to four suicides, including one woman. Three persons, among them two women, ended their lives after the death of a loved one. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Career and academic pressure also figured among the causes. Two persons died by suicide after failing examinations, while three others took the extreme step over professional or career-related stress. Unemployment was cited as the reason behind two suicides. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Career and academic pressure also figured among the causes. Two persons died by suicide after failing examinations, while three others took the extreme step over professional or career-related stress. Unemployment was cited as the reason behind two suicides. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The NCRB data also highlighted sensitive issues such as impotency and infertility, which were linked to four suicides in the city during the year. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The NCRB data also highlighted sensitive issues such as impotency and infertility, which were linked to four suicides in the city during the year. {{/usCountry}}

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Despite the slight decline in the number of cases, mental health experts believe the figures underline the urgent need for stronger emotional support systems, better mental healthcare access and timely counselling interventions for people dealing with illness, addiction, financial distress and personal crises.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Tarsem Singh Deogan ...Read More Tarsem Singh Deogan is a senior reporter at Ludhiana. He has 16 years of experience in journalism. He has covered all beats and now focuses on crime reporting. Read Less

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