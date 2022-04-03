Ludhiana| IMA strike garners mixed response
The strike called by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Saturday after Rajasthan-based doctor Archana Gautam died by suicide, garnered a lukewarm response in the city with outpatient departments (OPDs) in major hospitals remaining operational.
Despite the strike, OPDs remained open at Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH), Ludhiana; Christian Medical College and Hospital,Ludhiana ; Satguru Partap Singh (SPS) Hospital; and Fortis Hospital among other hospitals. However, several hospitals and nursing homes kept their OPDs shut. While OPDs were shut, doctors were available in other wards and areas of the hospitals.
Around 200 doctors also gathered at IMA House, BRS Nagar, to condemn the incident, and increasing instances of violence against doctors. They also sought justice for Dr Gautam, and a law to protect doctors. Deliberations were also held on strengthening the IMA to fight cases of violence against doctors.
IMA Ludhiana patron and Punjab Medical Council member Dr Manoj K Sobti said, “A large number of hospitals and nursing homes kept their OPDs closed from 8am to 6pm. While big institutions that also run colleges could not close their OPDs, a large number of hospitals and nursing homes extended support to the strike.”
“The doctor’s suicide is also the failure of the police and political system and the IMA will increase agitations if police personnel and other politicians involved in the case are not booked,” he added.
IMA Ludhiana president Dr Bimal Kanish said, “We are looking into strengthening the IMA legally and financially to deal with cases of violence against doctors.”
Candle march today
A candle march will be held at the Sarabha Nagar main market to pay tributes to Dr Archana Gautam and express solidarity with doctors.
Dr Archana Gautam had died by suicide after she was booked for murder after one of her patients died due to a complication. Protests are being held across the country,demanding strict action against those who “provoked” the doctor to take the extreme step. The IMA has alleged that a BJP leader was among those who had been booked for abetment.
6,472 commercial, 2,026 industrial units illegally set up in residential areas of Ludhiana: Report
The civic body has found that of the 57,862 illegal constructions, recently highlighted in a report, as many as 6,472 commercial and 2,026 industrial buildings were set up in residential areas of the city from 2016-17 to 2020-21. Residents have been complaining against illegal commercial activities since long. A resident of Model Town extension, Gurpreet Singh said,” Commercial activities should not be allowed in residential areas as it results in traffic congestion.
Goodwill gesture: Punjab cops to get b’day wishes from CM, DGP
To make their special days even more special, Punjab Police personnel will now be getting a greeting card with a congratulatory message, signed by chief minister Bhagwant Mann and director general of police Viresh Kumar Bhawra. According to the officials, the move will boost the morale of police officials. The Punjab Police have 84,000 personnel and the department needs to issue approximately 230 certificates daily. After the second wave of Covid, the practice stopped.
Ludhiana | AAP MLA Kulwant Sidhu launches cleanliness drive in Model Town Extension
Amid complaints and protests by NGOs over dumping of garbage in an open plot near Model Town extension block C, Aam Aadmi Party MLA (Atam Nagar) Kulwant Sidhu led by a civic body team on Saturday carried out a cleanliness drive at the site. Various NGOs have been flagging turning of land into a dumping yard. Representatives of these NGOs also alleged burning of waste in the open, causing serious health hazards.
Patiala’s Kashmir Singh beams with joy as he becomes 1st farmer in state to receive MSP payment
Chandigarh: Kashmir Singh from Mohabbatpura village of Patiala had a rush of joy as he became the first farmer in the state to receive MSP payment. Food, civil supplies and consumer affairs minister Lal Chand Kataruchak said within 24 hours of purchase, the department transferred ₹1,02,765 directly into his bank account. The minister said that lifting of the purchased wheat had also commenced in Rajpura Mandi.
Officials of Ludhiana colleges tour schools to scout for future students
To achieve full enrolment in the upcoming academic session, representatives of various Ludhiana colleges are touring schools in the district to woo Class-12 students. Higher education secretary Krishan Kumar said that students usually need guidance on what stream to choose and what jobs are available if one goes for a particular course. Thus, staff from nearby colleges would explain to them the possible options in their streams.
