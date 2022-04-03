Ludhiana| IMA strike garners mixed response

The strike called by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Saturday after Rajasthan-based doctor Archana Gautam died by suicide, garnered a lukewarm response in the city with outpatient departments (OPDs) in major hospitals remaining operational.

Despite the strike, OPDs remained open at Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH), Ludhiana; Christian Medical College and Hospital,Ludhiana ; Satguru Partap Singh (SPS) Hospital; and Fortis Hospital among other hospitals. However, several hospitals and nursing homes kept their OPDs shut. While OPDs were shut, doctors were available in other wards and areas of the hospitals.

Around 200 doctors also gathered at IMA House, BRS Nagar, to condemn the incident, and increasing instances of violence against doctors. They also sought justice for Dr Gautam, and a law to protect doctors. Deliberations were also held on strengthening the IMA to fight cases of violence against doctors.

IMA Ludhiana patron and Punjab Medical Council member Dr Manoj K Sobti said, “A large number of hospitals and nursing homes kept their OPDs closed from 8am to 6pm. While big institutions that also run colleges could not close their OPDs, a large number of hospitals and nursing homes extended support to the strike.”

“The doctor’s suicide is also the failure of the police and political system and the IMA will increase agitations if police personnel and other politicians involved in the case are not booked,” he added.

IMA Ludhiana president Dr Bimal Kanish said, “We are looking into strengthening the IMA legally and financially to deal with cases of violence against doctors.”

Candle march today

A candle march will be held at the Sarabha Nagar main market to pay tributes to Dr Archana Gautam and express solidarity with doctors.

Dr Archana Gautam had died by suicide after she was booked for murder after one of her patients died due to a complication. Protests are being held across the country,demanding strict action against those who “provoked” the doctor to take the extreme step. The IMA has alleged that a BJP leader was among those who had been booked for abetment.