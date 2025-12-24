Ludhiana: In-laws booked for acid attack on woman

A 28-year-old woman, married nearly a year ago, was allegedly attacked with acid by her father-in-law and his brother following a property dispute in Naulakkha Garden Colony here, police said on Tuesday. The woman, who was alone at home at the time of the attack, sustained burn injuries and is undergoing treatment at the civil hospital. Inspector Jagdeep Singh, station house officer of Division Number 3 police station, said preliminary investigation revealed that diluted acid was used in the attack. (HT File)

According to the police, the incident occurred when the woman was working in the kitchen on the first floor of the house, where she resides with her husband. Her father-in-law and his brother, who reside on the ground floor of the same building, allegedly went upstairs and assaulted her with a corrosive substance.

In her statement to the police, the woman said her husband was away at work when the accused entered her portion of the house and poured acid on her, causing burn injuries. She alleged that the attack stemmed from a long-standing property dispute, with her in-laws repeatedly pressuring her and her husband to vacate the house.

Based on her complaint, the Division Number 3 police registered a case against the two accused under Sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 124(2) (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by use of acid) and 3(5) (criminal act by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Inspector Jagdeep Singh, station house officer of Division Number 3 police station, said preliminary investigation revealed that diluted acid was used in the attack. “The woman suffered burn injuries and is currently admitted to the civil hospital. The accused are absconding and efforts are on to arrest them,” he said.

The SHO added that tensions between the woman and her in-laws were not new. Around seven months ago, a dispute between the two sides had escalated, following which police intervened and detained the woman’s in-laws under preventive provisions to avert any untoward incident.