Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: Incessant rain affects paddy crop on 60K hectares

Ludhiana: Incessant rain affects paddy crop on 60K hectares

chandigarh news
Published on Sep 27, 2022 01:53 AM IST

Incessant rain has affected an estimated 60,000 hectare of paddy crop in Ludhiana. Agriculture department started carrying out a field survey of crop damage on Monday

A view of damaged paddy crops due to rain at Gill village in Ludhiana on Monday. The incessant rain has affected an estimated 60,000 hectare of paddy crop in the district. (HT Photo)
A view of damaged paddy crops due to rain at Gill village in Ludhiana on Monday. The incessant rain has affected an estimated 60,000 hectare of paddy crop in the district. (HT Photo)
ByMohit Khanna, Ludhiana

The incessant rain has affected an estimated 60,000 hectare of paddy crop in the district. Paddy is sown in 2.5 lakh hectare in the district.

The agriculture department started carrying out a field survey of crop damage on Monday. The heavy rainfall has been stated to have caused the second jolt to paddy farmers who were fearing low yield due to the outbreak of southern rice black streaked dwarf virus (SRBSDV) commonly referred to as dwarfing disease.

“We are carrying out field visits in Raikot, Jagraon, Dakha and surrounding areas following reports of crop damage. However, the crop has suffered lodging (bending of crop) but it is difficult to predict whether the crop has been completely flattened and damaged. If the conditions continue to remain clear, we could expect the crop to recover and it would be ready for harvesting soon,” said chief agricultural officer Amanajit Singh.

Impact of climate change

According to the principal meteorologist at the department of climate change and agricultural meteorology, PAU Prabhjyot Kaur, the change in rain pattern was a result of climate change.

“Instead of steady rainfall, we are witnessing heavy rainfall for short durations. Such rainfall causes flooding and does not help in groundwater recharge as the water is not soaked and runs off the surface,” said Kaur.

She said that untimely rainfall has affected the crop for the second time within a year and led to crop loss.

She said that a similar phenomenon had hit the harvesting of rabi crops when heavy rainfall in the month of January impacted the seed germination and later high temperature led to a low yield of wheat crop.

She said as the kharif crop is due for harvest in September, unexpected heavy rainfall flattened the crop at many places across the state. She said that even in 2021, heavy rains were witnessed in Ludhiana during mid- September.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, September 27, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out