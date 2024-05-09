Ludhiana: Independent candidate’s rooftop stunt may land him in trouble

Independent candidate Jai Parkash Jain aka Titu Baniya reached the mini secretariat sitting on the rooftop of a minibus. According to the police, the act is a sheer violation of traffic rules. They have procured video evidence of the violation and would act against him for violating norms. Independent candidate Jai Parkash Jain aka Titu Baniya reached the mini secretariat sitting on the rooftop of a minibus in Ludhiana on Thursday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

On Thursday Titu Baniya along with his supporters reached the mini secretariat with a brass band wearing garlands of heart shaped paper sheets.

He had unsuccessfully contested Municipal Councillor elections in 2012, Lok Sabha election in 2014, Lok Sabha election in 2019, and Punjab assembly byelections in 2019 from Dakha constituency. In 2022 he had joined the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), but left the partyfold on January 1, 2024.

A total of five candidates, including Titu Baniya, submitted their nomination papers on the third day of filing nominations on Wednesday. These included three independent candidates, one from Aam Lok Party United and Sarvjan Sewa Party.

The candidates who submitted the nomination papers today with the district election officer (DEO)-cum-deputy commissioner (DC) Sakshi Sawhney included Devinder Singh, 47, from Aam Lok Party United, Gursewak Singh, 51, from Sarvjan Sewa Party, Simrandeep Singh, 34, and Ravinder Pal Singh, 34, as independent candidates.

A total of eight candidates have filed their nominations so far including three independents on (second day of nomination- May 8).

DEO Sawhney stated that the Gazette notification for the elections was issued on Tuesday (May 7). Candidates can file their nominations till May 14, and the scrutiny of nominations will take place on May 15. Candidates can withdraw their nominations till May 17. Sawhney also mentioned that nominations can be filed between 11 am and 3 pm on any of the notified days, except public holidays, from May 7 to May 14. She clarified that May 10, being Lord Parshuram Jayanti, is not a holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881. Therefore, candidates can submit their nomination papers on that day. However, May 11 being the second Saturday, and May 12 being Sunday, are holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881. Therefore, nomination papers cannot be submitted on these days.

The polling day is scheduled for June 1 in Punjab, with the counting of votes set for June 4 across the country, including Punjab. The final date for the completion of elections is June 6. The polling hours are from 7 am to 6 pm.