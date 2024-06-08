Ludhiana industrialist abducted, forced to sign sale deed

In yet another incident, a factory owner was allegedly abducted by miscreants and robbed of cash. The The victim, Shivam Kheri, 29, alleged that the victims forced him to sign a sale deed and transfer money using United Payments Interface (UPI). The accused allegedly thrashed and robbed him of cash dropping him near Arora Cinema on Gill Road. Following a complaint by the factory owner, who is a resident of Simran Enclave in Haibowal Kalan, police registered a first-information report (FIR) against Harjot Singh and Harmanpreet Singh. (HT File)

Following a complaint by the factory owner, who is a resident of Simran Enclave in Haibowal Kalan, police registered a first-information report (FIR) against Harjot Singh and Harmanpreet Singh. Officials said one of their aides was yet to be identified.

The complainant owns a packing unit near Link Road, Dholewal. According to Kheri, he was at his office when Harjot Singh and Harmanpreet Singh turned up in a Tata Indigo car. Harjot Singh, who is an acquaintance, asked him to sit in the car on the pretext of a business deal.

“As I sat in the car, they overpowered me and threatened me to stay silent. The accused, laced with sharp-edged weapons, robbed me of ₹13,000. The accused forced me to transfer ₹15,000 through UPI. One of their aides drove my scooter away from my factory and the accused forced me to sign a sale deed for the vehicle,” said the complainant.

“The accused kept on driving the car around on city roads. Later, they dropped me near Arora Palace and fled. I then filed a complaint with the police,” he added.

The complainant said he had no rivalry with the accused and did not know their motives.

Division Number 6 station-house officer (SHO) inspector Bikramjit Singh said that an FIR under sections 379 B (snatching), 365 (kidnapping), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the accused. A hunt is on for their arrest, he said.

This is the second such incident in Ludhiana in the past seven months. On November 17 last year, a gang of miscreants abducted a hosiery owner in a sports-utility vehicle (SUV) in a bid to extort money from his family.

The accused forced Sambhav Jain to ask his wife to bring gold and cash to pay a ransom. After the miscreants suspected that they were being chased by police, they shot him in the foot and dropped him off at Vishwakarma Chowk. The car was later recovered from Haridwar.

On November 29, 2023, two of the key accused were shot dead by the police in an encounter.