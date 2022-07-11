Ludhiana | Industrialists stage protest over potholes on Bahadur Ke road, march into zonal chief’s office
Irked over the pothole-riddled Bahadur Ke road, the industrialists, under the banner of Bahadur Ke Textile and Knitwear Association, staged a protest against the municipal corporation (MC) and marched into the office of MC Zone- A commissioner Neeraj Jain on Monday.
Led by president Tarun Jain Bawa, the industrialists after entering the office of Bawa told the official that the industry would take up the reconstruction work of road, sewerage cleaning work and water supply, under the banner of Bahadur Ke Textile and Knitwear Association, and stop paying taxes to the civic body. He urged the officials not to send any civic body staff to collect tax.
Raising the slogan ‘No development, No tax’, the protestors said repeated complaints have been submitted with the MC officials and MLAs Madan Lal Bagga (Ludhiana North) and Daljit Singh Bhola Grewal (Ludhiana East) in the last one month, but to no avail.
Angered over the deep potholes on the entire stretch of the road, they said accidents have also taken place, but the authorities are turning a blind eye towards the problem.
Bawa said over 500 textile and allied industry units are situated on the road with an annual turnover of over ₹10,000-crore. Hefty taxes were also being paid to the civic body, but the area— the hub of textile industry— was still being ignored by the civic body.
The officials said that the work was halted due to the monsoon and re-carpeting work would resume as soon as the weather settles and the potholes would be filled.
-
Shiv Sena MPs ask Thackeray to support Murmu, mend fences with Shinde and BJP; Sena likely to back BJP nominee
Mumbai: Under enormous pressure to retain control over party MPs, Shiv Sena chief and former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray is expected to announce support for Droupadi Murmu, the candidate of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance for the presidential election on July 18. The parliamentarians who attended a meeting called by Thackeray on Monday insisted that the party build bridges with Shinde and the BJP.
-
More women adopting family planning methods: NFHS-5 survey
Women adopting family planning methods have increased over the years, national family health survey-5 (NFHS-5) data has revealed. According to this data, 62.4% women from 15 to 49 years of age use some kind of family planning method. This percentage was 45.5% in NFHS-4. The NFHS-5 data came in January this year and has compiled survey done in 2019-20 while in NFHS-4 response of people surveyed in 2015-16 were compiled.
-
New umbrella body of Uttar Pradesh farmers to hold first protest today
A Sanyukt Kisan Morcha that has been set up in Uttar Pradesh (U.P.) to highlight farmers' issues and to get them resolved will hold its first protest across the state on Tuesday. Twenty-two farmer organisations have set up the SKM on June 26. “On July 12, the leaders of the new farmers' body would stage protests across the state and later hand over memorandum to officials at district headquarters,” he said.
-
Electricity Bill should not be tabled, AIEPF asks CMs to intervene
Urging the chief ministers of all the states to persuade the Central government not to table the controversial Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2022 during the monsoon session of Parliament, the All-India Power Engineers' Federation has threatened to launch a countrywide agitation if the bill was tabled without prior consultations. AIEPF chairman Shailendra Dubey further said that as far as giving a choice of power supply to consumers was concerned, this was a complete hoax.
-
Ludhiana | Man, 4 aides carjack ex-employer’s vechicle
A man and Simranjit's four accomplices on Monday carjacked a concrete mixer vehicle of the company where he worked after injuring the driver. The accused is Simranjit Singh of Batala and his four aides are yet to be identified. He had been replaced by one Jatinder Singh of Mundian Kalan. On July 10, Simranjit called Daljinder Singh of Mohali, who is a transporter and demanded ₹20,000 to release the vehicle. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.
