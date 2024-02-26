Ludhiana: Instagram friend rapes Class 8 student, held

A Class 8 student was raped by an Instagram friend. The accused called the girl to meet her and committed the crime after taking her to some unidentified place. The Sadar Jagraon police arrested the accused and lodged an FIR against him. The FIR has been lodged following the statement of the father of the victim. (HT)

The accused has been identified as Akashdeep Singh, 22, of Dashmesh Nagar of Moga.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The FIR has been lodged following the statement of the father of the victim. The complainant stated that his 13-year-old daughter had left the house on February 22 around 5.30 pm and returned after two hours. She seemed disturbed due to some reason, he said.

When enquired, she stated that she had come in contact with the accused on Instagram. The accused had asked him to meet him. When she went to see him, the accused took her to some unknown place, where he raped her. The accused also threatened her with dire consequences.

Sadar Jagraon police station SHO sub-inspector Nand Lal stated that a case under sections 376 and 506 of Indian Penal Code and sections 3 and 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been lodged against the accused.

Man held for raping minor

In another case, the Tibba police on Monday arrested a man for raping a 13-year-old girl for about six months. The police said the accused claims himself to be a minor, however, the police are verifying the facts. The FIR has been lodged following the statement of the mother of the victim.

The complainant said her daughter was mentally upset for some time. When asked, the girl said that six months ago, she met the accused through common friends. The accused called on her to meet near his locality. The accused took her to his house and raped her. The accused has been raping her for the past six months.

ASI Mahinder Raj, who is investigating the case, said a case under section 376 of the IPC and section 6 of POCSO Act has been registered. The police have arrested the accused.