Ludhiana: Inter-state weapon supply module busted, three held

The Khanna police busted a weapon supply module with the arrest of three accused and recovered 14 illegal pistols and a bullet from their possession. The accused in the custody of Khanna police. (HT)

According to the police, the accused smuggled the weapons to local gangs and miscreants in Punjab.

The accused have been identified as Satnam Singh, 32, of Dhaliwal of Nalagarh in Himachal Pradesh, Iqbal Singh, 42, of Dhar in Madhya Pradesh and Akash Dawar, 27, of Barwani in Madhya Pradesh.

Khanna senior superintendent of police (SSP) Amneet Konal said that the Samrala police had stopped accused Satnam, who was coming from Machhiwara. When frisked, the police recovered an illegal pistol from his possession. A case under sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms act has been lodged against the accused at Samrala Police station.

“During questioning, the accused told police that he brought weapons from Iqbal Singh. Following the information, the police conducted a raid and arrested Iqbal Singh from Madhya Pradesh. During questioning, Iqbal told police that he had given some weapons to Akash to supply further, following which the police arrested him too from Madhya Pradesh,” the SSP said.

“Satnam is a labourer, while Iqbal used to manufacture illegal weapons. Akash is jobless,” she added.

The SSP added that with the arrest, many probable crime incidents have been foiled. The accused Satnam is already facing trial in seven cases, including drug peddling, while Iqbal is facing four criminal cases, including weapon smuggling and a murder case.