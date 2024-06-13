Ludhiana: International Cyber Olympiad to be held for students of classes 1-10

International Cyber Olympiad (ICO) 2024, under the National Education Policy 2020 and based on the curriculum provided by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) is going to be organised for the students of Class 1-10 of the government, aided and private schools by the Cyber Olympiad Foundation (COF) . The students from Class 6-10 of the government schools can register themselves without paying any fee, meanwhile, private and government aided schools, students will have to pay ₹ 150. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The students of Class 3-10, qualifying the first round of the examination at school level scheduled in the month of August, September, October and November this year, would be eligible for the second round at international level.

The competition is conducted every year across the globe for the students to examine their technological skills analytically and logically, to provide exposure to global educational standards, to promote security awareness and cyber safety, to foster innovation, reasoning and creativity and to prepare the students for future careers in information technology.

The winner would be chosen in three categories--school, regional and international level and the international winners would be awarded with a cash prize, with all the participants receiving e-certificates.

Schools are required to register their students for the first round 15 days prior to the exam and ensure sharing the details with the headquarters of COF. The district education office has directed all the school heads to register their students for the ICO.