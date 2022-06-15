Ludhiana | IPS Cricket League: IPS Super Kings, PAU Tigers seal final berths
IPS Super Kings and PAU Tigers sealed their berths in the final of the ongoing IPS Cricket League being held at International Public School, Sandhu Nagar.
In the semi-final match on Wednesday, Super Kings outplayed Punjab Royals by six wickets.
Batting first, Royals scored 175 for 8 in 25 overs. Sarthak Tyagi and Shivam Verma of Royals showed their mettle and played knocks of 51 runs and 49 runs, respectively.
Other batsmen struggled against the balling line-up of the winning side. Madhav of Royals, however, took three wickets against the Kings, but couldn’t clinch victory for his team.
IPS Super Kings chased down the target in 24.2 overs as the team scored 177 for four.
Khurshid Tiwari remained the top scorer for the winning team with 57 runs in 47 deliveries. Fazil, who took four important wickets, was declared the Man of the Match.
Earlier, on Tuesday, PAU Tigers had defeated Ludhiana Warriors by 24 runs to advance to the finals of the tournament.
Tigers, while batting first, set a target of 144 runs, but the Warriors were bowled out at 119 runs in 24.2 overs.
