chandigarh news

Ludhiana | IPS Cricket League: PAU Tigers defeat Punjab Royals by 6 wickets

Players in a jubilant mood after defeating rivals at IPS Cricket League being held in Ludhiana. (HT PHOTO)
Updated on Jun 14, 2022 12:20 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

In the fourth match of the ongoing IPS Cricket league at International Public School, Sandhu Nagar, PAU Tigers pipped Punjab Royals by six wickets on Monday.

After winning the toss, the Royals posted 165-6 in 25 overs. Sarthak Tyagi of Royals scored 88 off 79 balls, hitting 13 fours.

Chasing the target, the openers of the PAU Tigers led the team with a wonderful start as Sharwan Sangar and Darshveer scored 42 runs and 39 runs, respectively.

However, Sunil Chand and Aaryan scored important 33 runs and 25 runs in the middle order to steer the team to victory.

Tigers put together 166 for four in 24. 2 overs. Sangar, who also took a wicket against the losing side, was awarded the Man of the Match. .

Earlier, on Sunday, Punjab Royals outplayed Ludhiana Warriors by 43 runs. While Royals scored 203 for three in 25 overs, Warriors were bowled out at 160 runs in 23.3 overs.

