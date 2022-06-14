Ludhiana | IPS Cricket League: PAU Tigers defeat Punjab Royals by 6 wickets
In the fourth match of the ongoing IPS Cricket league at International Public School, Sandhu Nagar, PAU Tigers pipped Punjab Royals by six wickets on Monday.
After winning the toss, the Royals posted 165-6 in 25 overs. Sarthak Tyagi of Royals scored 88 off 79 balls, hitting 13 fours.
Chasing the target, the openers of the PAU Tigers led the team with a wonderful start as Sharwan Sangar and Darshveer scored 42 runs and 39 runs, respectively.
However, Sunil Chand and Aaryan scored important 33 runs and 25 runs in the middle order to steer the team to victory.
Tigers put together 166 for four in 24. 2 overs. Sangar, who also took a wicket against the losing side, was awarded the Man of the Match. .
Earlier, on Sunday, Punjab Royals outplayed Ludhiana Warriors by 43 runs. While Royals scored 203 for three in 25 overs, Warriors were bowled out at 160 runs in 23.3 overs.
-
Bombay HC may hear Nawab Malik, Anil Deshmukh's bail plea on Friday: Report
The Rajya Sabha polls in Maharashtra on Friday will see a battle between the opposition BJP and the ruling Shiv Sena-headed Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, of which the NCP is a part. The western state will see a contest for six seats with seven candidates being in the fray.
-
Kanpur man arrested for post on Prophet
He is the third social media user to have been arrested in the past two days. BJYM leader, Harshit Srivastava, and Hindu Samanvaya Samiti president, Tushar Shukla, were sent to jail for 14 days in judicial custody for similar offence.
-
Covid-19: At 2,813 cases, Maharashtra sees highest single-day jump since Feb 15
With Maharashtra and other states and Union territories (UTs), including Delhi, reporting continuous rise in Covid-19 cases, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan has asked them to maintain a strict vigilance and take pre-emptive action in regions that are showing concerns.
-
CM Himanta Biswa Sarma expands Assam cabinet, rejigs portfolio
Governor Jagdish Mukhi administered the oath of office and secrecy to Jayanta Malla Baruah and Nandita Garlosa. The strength of the council has now gone up to 16. BJP has 13 ministers while allies Asom Gana Parishad two and United Peoples’ Party Liberal one.
-
Nupur Sharma summoned on June 22 by Maharashtra Police over remarks on Prophet
The Maharashtra Police on Tuesday summoned suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on June 22 for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed recently that drew condemnation from several Islamic nations and opposition parties.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics