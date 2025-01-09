Ludhiana: Jagraon man held for 22L Telangana cyber fraud

A team of the Telangana Police arrested a man from Jagraon on Wednesday for his alleged involvement in a cyber fraud case amounting to ₹22 lakh. Jagraon deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Jasjyot Singh identified the accused as Rahul, who is in his mid-thirties. He was taken into custody by the Telangana Police. Rahul, who installs wi-fi connections in Jagraon, was apprehended from Shastri Nagar. The accused installs wi-fi connections in Jagraon. (HT File)

According to the police, the case involves a cyber fraud executed using a “cyber arrest” modus operandi. A group of accused, including Rahul, allegedly orchestrated the fraud and divided the looted amount across four bank accounts. DSP Singh revealed that Rahul received ₹5 lakh as part of the illicitly acquired funds.

The incident came to light after an FIR was registered on November 26, 2024, at Kathalpur police station in Telangana. The case has been filed under Section 318 of the BNS and Section 66-D of the Information Technology Act, which pertain to cybercrimes and deceitful practices in online activities.