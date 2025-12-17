Ludhiana: Jagtar Singh memorial U-21 hockey tourney begins at PAU

The eighth edition of the All India Jagtar Singh Memorial Hockey Tournament (Under-21) got underway on Tuesday at the Pritpal Singh Hockey Stadium on the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) campus. The opening day witnessed competitive matches and a strong tribute to the legacy of Jagtar Singh, in whose memory the tournament is being organised. Players in action during a match between Chandigarh and Rampur team at PAU. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

According to the organisers, the championship is being conducted in a league-cum-knockout format. Gurinderpreet Singh, general secretary of the organising society, said the tournament is not just a sporting event but an emotional occasion for the hockey fraternity. He recalled that Jagtar Singh was a distinguished hockey player and a respected advocate who devoted nearly two decades to the growth of the game as the driving force behind the District Hockey Association. His leadership extended beyond sports, as he was elected president of the District Bar Association three times, earning wide respect for his commitment to service and sportsmanship.

The opening day saw four matches played with impressive performances by young players. Hockey Academy Sangrur registered a 3–1 victory over Ludhiana XI, with Japneet Singh being named player of the match. In the second match, Hockey Training Centre Rampur dominated Chandigarh XI, winning 6–1, and Harpreet was adjudged the best player.

The third encounter saw SAI Kurukshetra edge past Namdhari XI in a close contest by 2–1, with Bittu earning player of the match honours. In the final match of the day, Surjit Singh Hockey Academy put up a commanding display to defeat Amritsar XI 7–1.

The tournament was inaugurated by Amardeep Singh Rai, DGP, Punjab police, and Satbir Singh Gosal, vice-chancellor of PAU. Cash prizes were also awarded to the player of the match in each game on the opening day.