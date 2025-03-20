Ludhiana: Jailed drug peddler’s property bulldozed in Payal

Police and municipal council teams demolished an illegal property belonging to a jailed drug peddling accused in Khanna’s Payal sub-division, officials said on Wednesday. Khanna police and municipal council officials during the demolition in Payal sub-division on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

Police identified the accused as one Munish Tandon, who is in jail in connection with a case registered on March 4. According to the police, Tandon has been involved in drug trafficking since 2017 and is facing trial in multiple cases.

However, the accused’s family maintained that the structure was built by their ancestors and Tandon played no role in it. They said they had disowned Tandon soon as he started indulging in illegal activities.

Officials said a notice was issued to the property owner about the illegal construction earlier and a bulldozer was used to bring down the unauthorised structure

According to Khanna senior superintendent of police (SSP) Jyoti Yadav, the cases against Tandon include four cases in Payal, one in Ludhiana and one in Doraha.

The action follows similar demolitions in Khanna’s meat market. Following the operation, several accused had pledged to cease drug trade.