Ludhiana | Jarkhar Academy seize semi-finals berth in Olympian Prithipal Singh Hockey Festival

Jarkhar Hockey Academy edged out Sahnewal Club to make it to the semi-finals of the senior wing of Olympian Prithipal Singh Hockey Festival organised by Mata Sahib Kaur Sports Charitable Trust at Jarkhar village here.

Sahnewal Club defeated Jarkhar Academy 2-1 in a penalty shootout after the game ended tied 7-7. Despite the loss, Jarkhar Academy qualified to the semi-finals having the maximum 12 points. Since Sahnewal procured 11 points in the tournament, it will vie in the quarter-finals match to advance in the competition.

In the second senior match, Kila Raipur beat Eknoor Academy 8-1 to enter the quarter-finals.

Meanwhile, in the sub-junior category, Eknoor Academy defeated Nankana Sahib School, Rampur Channa, Amargarh 3-1. In another clash, Rampura Hockey Centre, Doraha, ousted Kila Raipur 4-0.