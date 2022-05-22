Ludhiana | Jarkhar Academy seize semi-finals berth in Olympian Prithipal Singh Hockey Festival
Jarkhar Hockey Academy edged out Sahnewal Club to make it to the semi-finals of the senior wing of Olympian Prithipal Singh Hockey Festival organised by Mata Sahib Kaur Sports Charitable Trust at Jarkhar village here.
Sahnewal Club defeated Jarkhar Academy 2-1 in a penalty shootout after the game ended tied 7-7. Despite the loss, Jarkhar Academy qualified to the semi-finals having the maximum 12 points. Since Sahnewal procured 11 points in the tournament, it will vie in the quarter-finals match to advance in the competition.
In the second senior match, Kila Raipur beat Eknoor Academy 8-1 to enter the quarter-finals.
Meanwhile, in the sub-junior category, Eknoor Academy defeated Nankana Sahib School, Rampur Channa, Amargarh 3-1. In another clash, Rampura Hockey Centre, Doraha, ousted Kila Raipur 4-0.
Fuel prices slashed: Ludhiana BJP leaders hail Centre’s move
Local BJP leaders hailed the move of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party government at the centre for slashing fuel prices. State general secretary of BJP Jeevan Gupta said the move will provide much-needed relief to people as the government has reduced prices of petrol by ₹9.5 per litre and diesel by ₹7 per litre.
UP legislature’s budget session from today
Lucknow: All eyes will be on the implementation of the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) and the strategy of the opposition, as Yogi 2.0 government braces up to face the first budget session of the state legislature, commencing here on Monday (May 23). Chief minister Yogi Adityanath and Speaker Satish Mahana have urged leaders of all political parties for cooperation for n smooth conduct of the house.
Bihar wheelchair basketball champs face state apathy, sponsorship blues
With no backing from the state government, the Wheelchair Basketball Association of Bihar is racing against time to host the two-day East Zone wheelchair basketball championship, which begins on May 30, said the president of WBAB. “We will be forced to postpone or cancel the tournament if we cannot raise ₹2 lakh (approx.) required for the tournament,” Deepak Kumar Singh, the president of the WBAB added.
After excise duty cut, Bihar CM hints at reducing VAT on petrol, diesel
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday hinted about the possibility of a cut in the value-added tax (VAT) on petroleum products after the Central government slashed the excise duty on petrol and diesel by ₹8 and ₹6 respectively on Saturday.
Six drown in Ganga, 3 bodies found, two survive, one still missing
Three people died and one is still missing while two others managed to survive after they drowned while taking a bath at the L.C.T. ghat in Patna on Sunday, police said. Locals said that the six were washed away due to a strong current while they were taking a bath at the LCT ghat. However, two of them managed to swim out of the water while four others drowned in the river Ganga, they said.
