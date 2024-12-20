Ludhiana: Junior hockey tourney to begin on December 24

District’s Aryan Hockey Club is set to host a junior hockey tournament at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) Hockey Stadium from December 24 to 29. The upcoming hockey tournament at PAU, Ludhiana, will bring together hockey teams, including Baba Mela Ram Sports Club Nathowal, Mahant Kirpal Das Hockey Academy, Heeran HTC Rampur, GHG Khalsa Senior Secondary School Sudhar, Harvest Hockey Academy Jassowal, Hockey Academy Ghawaddi, Kila Raipur Hockey Academy, and Sports Club Athiana on December 24. (HT Photo)

In addition to the tournament, Aryan Hockey Club, in collaboration with Hockey Punjab and the Punjab sports department, will organise hockey clinics across the state. These clinics will be held in Ludhiana, Amritsar, Gurdaspur, Bathinda, Jalandhar, Mohali, Ferozepur, and Faridkot.

The clinics, aimed at players aged 7 to 10, will focus on teaching basic hockey skills and improving physical fitness. Experienced coaches will guide the children through speed drills, reaction exercises, and proper techniques. Participants will also receive hockey equipment, lunch, and refreshments.

This programme, which aims to hold 50 to 60 clinics each year, is designed to help young athletes grow in line with modern athlete development principles.

Notably, every year, six to eight hockey clinics will be held at each centre. Each clinic will provide participants with playing equipment, including hockey sticks, shoes, playing kits, shin pads, and balls.

