Ludhiana: Just five teachers for 370 students at government middle school in Meharban

Government Middle School, Meharban, is facing a critical shortage of teachers, with only five educators available to manage over 370 students across seven overcrowded sections. With just five subject teachers and seven sections running, the school’s limited staff and infrastructure are stretched to their limits. Teachers say the situation has persisted for years, though some relief came two years ago when two new teachers joined the team. (HT Photo for representation)

According to head teacher Gurjeet Kaur, the school operates under extreme pressure. “We have 370 students divided into seven sections. Class VII has 60 students per section, Class VI has 85 students per section and Class VIII has more than 100 students crammed into a single room. It’s more than any classroom can handle, especially during the summer months when conditions become suffocating for the children,” she said.

Out of the required teaching staff, only five subject teachers—for Mathematics, Science, Social Studies, Hindi, and English—are currently posted. Vacancies remain for ACT, DP, and Punjabi, impacting the delivery of a holistic education.

Teachers say the situation has persisted for years, though some relief came two years ago when two new teachers joined the team. “We have hired two additional teachers to manage adjustments in the absence of sanctioned staff and are paying them from our own pockets,” said Simrandeep, one of the teachers. The school shares its premises with a primary school, which annually sends 130–150 students to the middle section. Additional students also join from nearby and distant areas, compounding the space and resource crunch.

Some parents have alleged that their children were denied admission due to lack of space and staff at the school. However, block primary Education Officer (Mangat-2), Indu Sood, has dismissed such practices as unacceptable. “No child can be denied admission due to a teacher shortage. The government posts staff based on enrollment numbers. Complaints have been forwarded to the district education officer for investigation,” she said. Calls made to district education officer Dimple Madan went unanswered.