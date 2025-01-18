Ludhiana: Juvenile among nine held on murder charges

The Haibowal police arrested nine accused including a juvenile and three women for murdering a 65-year-old man in Kehar Singh Nagar of Haibowal. The arrested accused have been identified as Nanu Gupta, Ghanshyam Gupta, Sahil Gupta – residents of Kehar Singh Nagar, Anmol Arora of Civil City, Kamlesh, Madhum, Geeta and a juvenile. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The arrested accused have been identified as Nanu Gupta, Ghanshyam Gupta, Sahil Gupta – residents of Kehar Singh Nagar, Anmol Arora of Civil City, Kamlesh, Madhum, Geeta and a juvenile.

The accused allegedly thrashed 65-year-old Gurmel Singh to death and injured his family members following a spat over construction of pavement outside their house. Jaswinder Singh, son of the victim stated that they were constructing a pavement outside their house, while the accused were opposing it. On January 13, the accused attacked them. In the attack his father died on the spot while they suffered injuries.

Inspector Madhu Bala, SHO at Haibowal Police station, stated that a murder case was lodged against the accused. The juvenile has been sent to juvenile home.